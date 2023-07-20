Deomali eco-tourism in Odisha under NGT lens

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/JEYPORE: Large-scale permanent construction work as part of eco-tourism projects on Deomali Hill in Koraput, one of Odisha’s highest peaks, has come under the scrutiny of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Acting on a petition, NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Tuesday issued notices to the secretary, ministry of Environment, forests and climate change, additional chief secretary, forest and environment department of Odisha government as well as chairman of Odisha Biodiversity Board.

The petition filed by the Wildlife Society of Orissa alleged the construction works in the garb of an eco-tourism project at Deomali, which comes under the Semiliguda forest range, were against the principle of sustainable development.

Stating that ‘the matter requires consideration,’ the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) fixed August 23 for further consideration along with responses to notices. As per the petition, the Deomali project has been included under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the development of infrastructure to boost the inflow of tourists. The project is in addition to Rs 16 crore sanctioned by the Tourism department for the integrated development of the hill.

Similarly, the Semiliguda forest range office is undertaking a project for the development of an eco-tourism complex on the hilltop, at an estimated cost of around Rs 4.5 crore.

As part of the project, spread over 26 acres of forest land, the forest department is constructing 10 cottages with all-weather cement fibre boards for the night stay of tourists with provisions of a dining hall and two dormitories.

The Deomali Hill, known for its endemic species of flora and fauna, is categorised as a Deomali reserve forest with huge bauxite deposits. The petition alleged that the forest department has planted around 1,000 tropical pine saplings brought from Assam for the beautification of the landscape of the spot. The soil on top of the hill was dug up by machines to make pits for planting of saplings and other soil was also used to ensure the growth of the plants. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

