Orissa High Court to take stock of cap on August 23

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday fixed the August 23 date to take stock of the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP) on elephants approved by the state government in March. The court was hearing four PILs highlighting the serious issue concerning the deaths of elephants. The petitions were filed by Gita Rout (2022), Balgopal Mishra (2013), Mrinalini Padhi (2015), and Dwija Dalpati (2015).

A division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date after taking on record the affidavits filed by chief conservator of Forest Dr Manoj V Nair and head of department (Legal) Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited, Harish Kundu

In Nair’s affidavit, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, the court was informed about the measures chalked out to tackle human-elephant conflict in the state. He said an MoU has been signed with Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for the radio collaring of elephants and steps are being taken to carry out field operations after the monsoon. State counsel Ishwar Mohanty placed the affidavit before the court.

It also said steps have been taken to conduct capacity building of panchayati raj institutions on human-elephant conflict mitigation in association with the State Institute of Rural Development. “Special relief commissioner has been requested to provide support for the strengthening of early warning system regarding detection and dissemination of elephant movements through their common alerting protocol portal in order to alert villagers from impending danger. This is over and above the bulk SMS system currently operational in select districts,” Nair said.

