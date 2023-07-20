Home States Odisha

PMFBY: Odisha to demand wider coverage

Govt will also pitch for inclusion of crop damage due to inundation

Published: 20th July 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

paddy

Representational image of a farmer applying fertiliser on paddy crops | H Jashwanth Kumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to make a strong pitch for the inclusion of crop damage due to inundation and attack of wild animals under the localised calamity peril category under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Odisha being a cyclone-prone state, the state government has been requesting the Ministry of Agriculture to include the damage to paddy and sugarcane crops due to inundation under the localised calamity peril category of PMFBY guidelines issued by the Centre. Since paddy is a major crop grown in the state which is vulnerable to cyclones, a vast majority of the farming community is not getting crop damage compensation in shape of crop insurance. Repeated suggestions of the state government to cover the localised calamity under PMFBY have been ignored by the Centre, said a senior officer of the Agriculture department.

“As per PMFBY guidelines, the premium subsidy for coverage of crop loss due to attack of wild animals is at present borne by the state government. The state government proposal for sharing of premium subsidy by the central and state government in the proportion of 80:20 is yet to be accepted,” the officer said. 

As per the guidelines of PMFBY, “The states may consider providing add-on coverage for crop loss due to attacks by wild animals wherever the risk is perceived to be substantial and is identifiable. The add-on coverage will be optional for farmers who will bear the applicable notional premium. However, the state governments may consider providing additional subsidy on this coverage, wherever notified.” 

The guidelines further state the premium subsidy is shared by the Centre and the state in a ratio of 50:50 which is a burden on the state in view of recurring calamities including cyclone and flood. The state government has requested the Centre to change the sharing pattern and bear 80 per cent of the premium subsidy cost.

With the monsoon session of the Parliament commencing on July 20, the state government has circulated a note among all members of parliament from the state requesting them to raise the issue in both houses. As per the revamped PMFBY operational guidelines and approval of the state-level coordination committee on crop insurance (SLCCCI), the state government has come out with a resolution to take care of the farmers’ share of premium under the crop insurance scheme for three years from this Kharif season.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

