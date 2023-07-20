Home States Odisha

Rise in water level of rivers due to rain, bridges submerged in Odisha

Kalimela tehsildar Chainu Gond said rainwater was flowing above the bridges at Kangrukonda, Potteru and Kalimela Kanyashram.

Published: 20th July 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater

Rainwater flowing over the low-lying bridge at Potteru in Malkangiri district | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rainfall for the last three days has led to a rise in the water level of many rivers and nullahs, thereby disrupting road communication in several areas as the water was flowing above several low-lying bridges across the district. 

Communication between Malkangiri and Motu on National Highway-326 has been snapped as rainwater is flowing around three feet above the low-lying bridges at Kangrukonda and Potteru. Inter-state communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also remained cut off due to the inundation of the low-lying bridges. Hundreds of vehicles and people were seen stranded on either side of the submerged bridges.

Kalimela town too remained cut off from Podia as water was flowing 3-4 feet above the low-lying bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram. Official sources said the water level in Chitrakonda Dam has increased by around 2.5 feet in one day due to the heavy rains. Similarly, the level in Satiguda Dam increased by two feet following the downpour.

As communication remained disrupted, around 132 students couldn’t reach their respective examination centres to appear for 4th-semester tests in different degree colleges on the day. Sources said a number of students failed to reach the examination centres at Malkangiri College, MV-79 College, Balimela College, Gopabandhu Anchalika Mahavidyalaya, Mathili Gopabandhu Das Anchalika Mahavidyalaya, Govindpalli Biju Patnaik College and Kudmulgumma College. The ongoing Plus II admission was also affected in different colleges due to the rains.

ALSO READ | Communication hit as rain lashes Malkangiri district in Odisha

Kalimela tehsildar Chainu Gond said rainwater was flowing above the bridges at Kangrukonda, Potteru and Kalimela Kanyashram. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation. The administration will begin a survey to assess the damages from Thursday,” he informed.

Sources in the district emergency office said in the last 24 hours, Malkangiri received a total rainfall of 943.3 mm. Chitrakonda block received the highest 199 mm rainfall followed by Korukonda (185 mm), Malkangiri (183.2 mm), Kalimela (114 mm), Podia (95 mm), Khairput (88 mm) and Mathili (79 mm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Incessant rainfall Rainwater bridges submerged

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp