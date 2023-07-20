Row erupts as gangster Tito’s ex-aide made BJD district vice-president

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A political row has erupted over the appointment of a former associate of gangster Tito as BJD’s vice-president of the district. On Sunday, the ruling party announced its officer bearers for the district and Jyotikant Parida, formerly an aide of Tito, was named as the new vice-president of the BJD’s Jagatsinghpur unit.

BJP leader Sampad Swain alleged that BJD’s Paradip MLA Sambit Routray recommended Parida’s name for the post. “When Parida was arrested by the special task force (STF) in 2018, Sambit’s father Damodar Rout had given full support to the criminal. Instead of taking steps to develop his constituency, the MLA accommodated him in a leadership position in the party to take his help in booth capturing and rigging during elections,” he claimed.

BJD’s recently-appointed Jagatsinghpur president Rabi Narayan Jena said the party’s former district chief Prasant Muduli was in charge of the selection of the office bearers. “I am not even aware who Parida is. All four BJD MLAs of the district had given their lists of candidates for the office bearer posts. I think the Paradip MLA might have recommended Parida’s name,” he claimed.

However, Sambit said Parida was made the party’s vice-president of Jagatsinghpur without his knowledge and approval. “I had proposed four names for the post and Jyotikant Parida was not one of them. I have no role in it. Former district president of BJD and chief whip Prashant Muduli should be asked about the appointment,” he said.

Contacted, Parida said the Paradip MLA’s statement was unfortunate. “His father Damodar Rout brought me to BJD in 2009 and supported me when I was arrested by STF. The STF case has been quashed in the High Court in 2019. Besides, I have been acquitted in other cases. I have no criminal records for the last 10 to 12 years,” he claimed.

Despite repeated attempts, Muduli could not be reached for his comments. In 2018, the STF had arrested Parida for his links with Tito. At least 28 cases have been registered against him.



PARADIP: A political row has erupted over the appointment of a former associate of gangster Tito as BJD’s vice-president of the district. On Sunday, the ruling party announced its officer bearers for the district and Jyotikant Parida, formerly an aide of Tito, was named as the new vice-president of the BJD’s Jagatsinghpur unit. BJP leader Sampad Swain alleged that BJD’s Paradip MLA Sambit Routray recommended Parida’s name for the post. “When Parida was arrested by the special task force (STF) in 2018, Sambit’s father Damodar Rout had given full support to the criminal. Instead of taking steps to develop his constituency, the MLA accommodated him in a leadership position in the party to take his help in booth capturing and rigging during elections,” he claimed. BJD’s recently-appointed Jagatsinghpur president Rabi Narayan Jena said the party’s former district chief Prasant Muduli was in charge of the selection of the office bearers. “I am not even aware who Parida is. All four BJD MLAs of the district had given their lists of candidates for the office bearer posts. I think the Paradip MLA might have recommended Parida’s name,” he claimed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Sambit said Parida was made the party’s vice-president of Jagatsinghpur without his knowledge and approval. “I had proposed four names for the post and Jyotikant Parida was not one of them. I have no role in it. Former district president of BJD and chief whip Prashant Muduli should be asked about the appointment,” he said. Contacted, Parida said the Paradip MLA’s statement was unfortunate. “His father Damodar Rout brought me to BJD in 2009 and supported me when I was arrested by STF. The STF case has been quashed in the High Court in 2019. Besides, I have been acquitted in other cases. I have no criminal records for the last 10 to 12 years,” he claimed. Despite repeated attempts, Muduli could not be reached for his comments. In 2018, the STF had arrested Parida for his links with Tito. At least 28 cases have been registered against him.