Two poachers held in Odisha; arms, cash of Rs 2.95L seized

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police arrested two wildlife criminals and seized different sizes of country-made guns from their possession on Wednesday during the ‘Clean up Similipal’ drive.

The arrested duo Santanu Sahu (52) and Aswini Kumar Dey (50) of Sainkula village within Khunta police limits, were brought to the police station for interrogation following raids on their houses on Tuesday night.

Speaking to media persons, SP B Gangadhar said as part of ‘Clean up Similipal’ meant to annihilate illegal stock of arms and weed out poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve area, a team of security personnel from Khunta police station conducted a raid on the houses of the accused and seized country-made guns from their possession.

During interrogation, it came to the fore that Sahu was involved in trading elephant tusks during 2006-07 at the Kuldiha wildlife range in the Balasore district. The other accused Dey was also into wildlife crimes which are under investigation, the SP said. “Apart from arms, cash of Rs 2.95 lakh and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession,” he informed.

