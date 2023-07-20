Home States Odisha

Two poachers held in Odisha; arms, cash of Rs 2.95L seized

During interrogation, it came to the fore that Sahu was involved in trading elephant tusks during 2006-07 at Kuldiha wildlife range in Balasore district.

Published: 20th July 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police arrested two wildlife criminals and seized different sizes of country-made guns from their possession on Wednesday during the ‘Clean up Similipal’ drive. 

The arrested duo Santanu Sahu (52) and Aswini Kumar Dey (50) of Sainkula village within Khunta police limits, were brought to the police station for interrogation following raids on their houses on Tuesday night. 

Speaking to media persons, SP B Gangadhar said as part of ‘Clean up Similipal’ meant to annihilate illegal stock of arms and weed out poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve area, a team of security personnel from Khunta police station conducted a raid on the houses of the accused and seized country-made guns from their possession. 

During interrogation, it came to the fore that Sahu was involved in trading elephant tusks during 2006-07 at the Kuldiha wildlife range in the Balasore district. The other accused Dey was also into wildlife crimes which are under investigation, the SP said. “Apart from arms, cash of Rs 2.95 lakh and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Clean up Similipal’ drive Similipal Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp