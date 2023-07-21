Child marriage bid foiled in Cuttack, trafficking alleged

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Childline officials on Wednesday foiled an attempt to get a minor girl married to a 24-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh. The 16-year-old girl from Suniamunha under Gurudijhatia police limits was being forcibly married to one Tulasi Ram of Tilibasa in Madhya Pradesh by her parents Chagala Pradhan and Rajanee at Gadgadia Mahadev temple in the city.

However, the girl’s grandfather informed Childline officials of the matter. A team of officials from Childline along with local police and ICDS rescued the minor from the temple. But the groom managed to flee.

“When we reached the spot, a mob gheraoed us and helped the groom escape the spot. We rescued the girl and brought her to Cantonment police station. We were informed the marriage was being conducted without the consent of the girl,” said Childline coordinator Narayan Shukla who filed an FIR in this connection with Cantonment police.

Narayan said the mediator Mitu Muduli is allegedly involved in trafficking minor girls from poor families in the city to Madhya Pradesh with the help of his wife Sujata.

The child welfare committee (CWC), Cuttack has urged Cantonment IIC to lodge an FIR in the matter as the alleged offence is cognisable and non-bailable under section 15 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006.

“As the minor girl in her complaint has alleged she was to be trafficked after marriage, necessary penal provision may be invoked in the FIR,” stated CWC chairman Pramod Kumar Acharya. Meanwhile, Cantonment police which whisked away three persons including the mother of the victim, the mediator and his wife from the spot, released them on Thursday after issuing a notice under section 41 A of CrPC.

“The alleged charge of trafficking could not be established during the investigation. So we have registered a case under section 15 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006. The effort is on to apprehend the man from Madhya Pradesh,” said Cantonment IIC PK Jena. The victim who has passed her matriculation examination had recently eloped with a person of her locality. Her parents had rescued her and were trying to get her married to Tulasi who is a painter.

Expressing concern over police inaction in the matter, Acharya said those who abetted the child marriage including the priest are subject to be punished under section 15 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006. “Police should initiate a time-bound inquiry and initiate stringent action by fixing accountability,” he said.

In a related incident, Childline officials with the help of Madhupatna police rescued a minor girl from a marriage reception party in Khapuria on Wednesday. The girl who is below 18 years of age had married a youth a few days back.

CUTTACK: Childline officials on Wednesday foiled an attempt to get a minor girl married to a 24-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh. The 16-year-old girl from Suniamunha under Gurudijhatia police limits was being forcibly married to one Tulasi Ram of Tilibasa in Madhya Pradesh by her parents Chagala Pradhan and Rajanee at Gadgadia Mahadev temple in the city. However, the girl’s grandfather informed Childline officials of the matter. A team of officials from Childline along with local police and ICDS rescued the minor from the temple. But the groom managed to flee. “When we reached the spot, a mob gheraoed us and helped the groom escape the spot. We rescued the girl and brought her to Cantonment police station. We were informed the marriage was being conducted without the consent of the girl,” said Childline coordinator Narayan Shukla who filed an FIR in this connection with Cantonment police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Narayan said the mediator Mitu Muduli is allegedly involved in trafficking minor girls from poor families in the city to Madhya Pradesh with the help of his wife Sujata. The child welfare committee (CWC), Cuttack has urged Cantonment IIC to lodge an FIR in the matter as the alleged offence is cognisable and non-bailable under section 15 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006. “As the minor girl in her complaint has alleged she was to be trafficked after marriage, necessary penal provision may be invoked in the FIR,” stated CWC chairman Pramod Kumar Acharya. Meanwhile, Cantonment police which whisked away three persons including the mother of the victim, the mediator and his wife from the spot, released them on Thursday after issuing a notice under section 41 A of CrPC. “The alleged charge of trafficking could not be established during the investigation. So we have registered a case under section 15 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006. The effort is on to apprehend the man from Madhya Pradesh,” said Cantonment IIC PK Jena. The victim who has passed her matriculation examination had recently eloped with a person of her locality. Her parents had rescued her and were trying to get her married to Tulasi who is a painter. Expressing concern over police inaction in the matter, Acharya said those who abetted the child marriage including the priest are subject to be punished under section 15 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006. “Police should initiate a time-bound inquiry and initiate stringent action by fixing accountability,” he said. In a related incident, Childline officials with the help of Madhupatna police rescued a minor girl from a marriage reception party in Khapuria on Wednesday. The girl who is below 18 years of age had married a youth a few days back.