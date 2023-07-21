Cong-Left alliance to take on BJD, BJP in next Odisha polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Thursday started the process of forging an alliance with Left and other like-minded parties to take on the BJD and BJP in the upcoming elections.

The move by the state Congress is similar to one initiated at the Central level against the NDA. In the beginning, a joint campaign will be launched against the BJD government in Odisha and BJP at the Centre for their anti-people policies.

A state-level joint convention of Congress and other like-minded political parties will be held in the first week of August to select issues on which the campaign against the state government and Centre will be launched, the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told media persons after a meeting of the party.

Public meetings, demonstrations and roadshows will be held at different places of the state as a part of the campaign against the Centre and Odisha government. Though the contentious issue of seat sharing for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections was not discussed at the meeting, it will eventually lead to it. “Let the issues on which the Congress and Left parties agree be identified first, then we can initiate talk on seat-sharing,” state secretary of CPM Janardan Pati told The New Indian Express.

However, there seems to be opposition to the move by a faction within the Congress which has pointed towards the flop show of the party in the 2019 elections. Congress had left three Lok Sabha seats - Mayurbhanj, Bhubaneswar and Aska to JMM, CPM and CPI respectively. However, the alliance candidates were defeated in all three seats.

Similarly, except for the Bonai Assembly seat from where CPM candidate Laxman Munda won, the alliance candidates had lost in all the other four seats. The Congress had left three seats (Chhatrapur, Boudh and Brajrajnagar) to CPI, Rairangpur to JMM and Bonai to CPM. While there was no alliance between the Congress and Left parties in the 2014 elections, in 2009, BJD had a seat-sharing arrangement with the Left and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after breaking ties with the BJP.

