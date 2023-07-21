No religious procession to be allowed in Sambalpur town for a year: Administration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur district administration on Thursday imposed restrictions on all kinds of religious processions in the western Odisha city which had witnessed communal violence in April. The decision which came ahead of the festival of Muharram was taken at the peace committee meeting held in the presence of the representatives of all the communities.

Muharram is scheduled to be held on July 29. Normally, the festival witnesses processions from different areas of the city that assemble at Golebazar Chowk from where they go to Peer Baba Chowk of the city in joint procession.

“Considering the sensitive situation in Sambalpur, the decision to not hold any joint procession in large groups during Muharram has been taken collectively,” Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said after the peace committee meeting. However, local celebrations of Muharram might be held in respective localities. It will be finalised at the local police station and accordingly, traffic and other arrangements will be made, she said.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the decision was a unanimous one that had a consensus of all the communities. “Our focus is to ensure communal harmony and peace is not disturbed in the city. The people of Sambalpur do not want to recollect the tension that took place. The district administration has taken the decision to restrict such major processions for the next year,” he added.

On April 12, clashes and arson followed a rally organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. Subsequently, internet services were suspended in Sambalpur. Besides, a murder was also reported after which a complete curfew was imposed. The violence had also snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

