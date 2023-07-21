Home States Odisha

No religious procession to be allowed in Sambalpur town for a year: Administration

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the decision was a unanimous one which had consensus of all the communities.

Published: 21st July 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Thursday.

representational purpose (Photo |Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur district administration on Thursday imposed restrictions on all kinds of religious processions in the western Odisha city which had witnessed communal violence in April. The decision which came ahead of the festival of Muharram was taken at the peace committee meeting held in the presence of the representatives of all the communities.

Muharram is scheduled to be held on July 29. Normally, the festival witnesses processions from different areas of the city that assemble at Golebazar Chowk from where they go to Peer Baba Chowk of the city in joint procession.

“Considering the sensitive situation in Sambalpur, the decision to not hold any joint procession in large groups during Muharram has been taken collectively,” Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said after the peace committee meeting. However, local celebrations of Muharram might be held in respective localities. It will be finalised at the local police station and accordingly, traffic and other arrangements will be made, she said.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the decision was a unanimous one that had a consensus of all the communities. “Our focus is to ensure communal harmony and peace is not disturbed in the city. The people of Sambalpur do not want to recollect the tension that took place. The district administration has taken the decision to restrict such major processions for the next year,” he added.

On April 12, clashes and arson followed a rally organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. Subsequently, internet services were suspended in Sambalpur. Besides, a murder was also reported after which a complete curfew was imposed. The violence had also snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur district administration Muharram Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp