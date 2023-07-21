Odisha crime: Youth’s body with head crushed found near Keshab Nagar area

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth whose body was found with his head crushed near a road in the Keshab Nagar area within Bargarh Town police limits on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Rakesh Pradhan of Nilibandhpara. In the morning, residents of Keshab Nagar spotted Pradhan’s body lying along the road and informed the police.

Subsequently, Town police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Town IIC Satya Kandankel said a scientific team was also sent to the spot to collect evidence. A murder case was registered and the body was sent to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

The deceased’s mobile phone and a sharp weapon were seized from the spot. After a primary investigation, police detained three persons who are being interrogated. Sources said the three suspects were friends of the deceased youth. It is believed that the trio might have murdered Pradhan over some past dispute.

Earlier on July 16, Bargarh Town police had arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old youth and dumping his body near Gandhi Chowk.

Man kills son for not guarding chicken from cat

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man was arrested by police for allegedly killing his son for not preventing a wild cat from eating up one of the hens he was rearing in Raibarei village under Jagatsinghpur police limit. According to sources, 58-year-old Sudarsan Bhoi used to rear poultry birds in his home for commercial purposes and left them in the fields to feed. On Wednesday, a wild cat ate a chicken that irked Bhoi and he wanted to take his wrath out on his wife and son.

On Wednesday night, the fight turned ugly after Bhoi allegedly attacked his wife over the same issue when his son Dillip (24) protested. Angry with their son, Bhoi stabbed his son Dilip in the neck injuring him grievously. When he was being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Jagatsinghpur for treatment, he succumbed on the way.

However, instead of informing the police, Bhoi returned with his son’s body and wanted to cremate him when the victim’s elder brother Deepak (31) lodged an FIR, police said. Jagatsinghpur police rushed to the spot and seized the body from the village on Wednesday night and sent it for postmortem.IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Gokularanjan Das said, “Bhoi has been arrested and forwarded to the court. We have seized four blood-stained bamboo pieces and an iron rod used in the crime. The investigation is on.”

