Odisha's Nayagarh water projects to be operational in phases from December

The 5T secretary reviewed the progress of AMA hospital and the new 100-bed building of the district headquarters hospital.

Published: 21st July 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

VK Pandian

5T secretary VK Pandian on a 2-day visit to Nayagarh district. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: The mega piped water supply projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,577 crore in Nayagarh district will be made operational in phases from December this year.

This was informed during a review of the projects by 5T secretary VK Pandian on Thursday. On a one-day visit to Nayagarh, Pandian also directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for the development of Tala Maninag and Shri Jagannath temples in Ranpur and Mahavir temple in Daspalla after interacting with the sevayats, trustee members and locals.

The 5T secretary reviewed the progress of AMA hospital and the new 100-bed building of the district headquarters hospital. He visited different wards, OPDs and Niramaya Centre besides interacting with doctors, staff, patients and their attendants.

At Machhipada in Nayagarh town, Pandian interacted with members of the Krishna Chhenapoda Producer Group and assured them of government support for expansion and marketing. He later interacted with the public at Ranpur, Daspalla, Bhapur and Khandapada and heard their grievances.

