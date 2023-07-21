Orissa High Court orders CBI to probe false accident claim cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a CBI probe into five motor accident claims alleged to be false and fabricated by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd, Bhubaneswar. The five accidents involved insurance claims of `5 crores.

The court issued the direction recently on two petitions filed by the insurance company while expressing serious dissatisfaction over the manner in which the case was handled by state police. All five cases are pending before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Keonjhar.In its petitions, the insurance company stated that on scrutiny of the claims it was found that claims were made on the basis of five accident cases registered at different police stations in Keonjhar in 2016-17.

All five accidents involved tractors and one Keshab Chandra Mahanta was named as the accused driver in all the accidents that occurred within a span of one year. The driver Mahanta was arrested thrice within a period of one month and his driving license was still valid despite being cancelled, the petition pointed out.

From the case records it was apparent that the modus operandi for filing fake compensation petitions involved (a) fabricated medical documents for claiming compensation, (b) fraudulent implantation of vehicle, (c) claimant implantation, (d) false implantation of driver, the petitions stated.

Earlier a DSP of State CID-CB after conducting an inquiry into the cases had in his report in 2018 viewed that it is highly improbable that one driver had caused all five vehicular accidents within a span of 12 months resulting in the death of four persons as well as grievous and simple injuries to others. He might have been implanted by the claimants for their wrongful gain, the report suspected.

The single-judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “Considering the scale, magnitude and complexity of the crime, this court is of the opinion that the state police is not in a position to carry out a fair and truthful investigation. The CBI is well-equipped with the requisite skill to unearth the conspiracy and money trailing aspect of the crime.”

