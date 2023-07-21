Rain deficit adds to cotton farmers’ worry in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Delay and erratic monsoon rain contributing to the long dry phase besides the large coverage of paddy has affected cotton cultivation in the district. Kalahandi is the largest producer of cotton in the state. But deficit rainfall of 66.54% in June and 82.60% till July has left the farmers worried. It was only after July 8, the district witnessed rain.

Last year, cotton was grown on 70,780 hectares with a production of 8,50,000 quintals of seed cotton. For the current kharif season, a target to cover cotton in 73,550 ha was fixed.

However, the major black cotton growing areas in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Golamunda blocks cover 25,400 ha, 17,000 ha and 16,000 ha respectively totalling 58,400 ha. The rest of the areas that grow cotton include Narla, M.Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks having red, red and black and sandy loom soils.

Usually, in the major cotton growing pockets in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and M.Rampur blocks, the water retaining capacity of black cotton soil always benefited the crop. But due to the long dry phase in most of the areas, the farmers are distressed as they had to incur extra expenditure for gap filling. In Narla, M. Rampur and Lanjigarh, so far only 50 per cent area have been covered and now farmers are taking up sowing in many areas.

The officer in charge of the Cotton Scheme, Suvendu Kar said farmers in the black cotton soil areas have incurred extra expenses in gap filling. But this season, the plant condition so far seems okay.“Cotton plants in these areas are now in the vegetative stage with five to seven leaves. In other areas, farmers will pick up and the target is likely to be achieved,” Kar said.

Inter-cropping in cotton fields has been given a thrust, the officer said, adding, in eight lines of cotton, there will be two rows of arhar which have been targeted to cover 30,000 ha.“Arhar plantation has been cultivated in about 20,000 ha so far. This would protect the cotton from pests and give substantial additional income to farmers,” he said.

Coverage area

Current kharif season target for cotton 73,550 ha

Bhawanipatna block 25,400 ha

Kesinga block 17,000 ha

Golamunda block 16,000 ha

Narla, M.Rampur and Lanjigarh to cover rest of the target

Last year, cotton coverage 70,780 hectare

