Teacher held for sexually assaulting girl student in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class X student in the capital city after the latter rejected his advances. Twenty-eight-year-old Kali Charan Badajena of Bankoi in Khurda district worked as a Geography teacher at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in the Bharatpur area here.

Police said Badajena had approached the 15-year-old victim through one of her friends and was harassing her for the last one month. When the girl rejected Badajena’s proposal, he started harassing her friend too. The accused reportedly also clicked the victim’s pictures without her knowledge and constantly stalked her. He even attempted to keep her away from other students in her class.

Badajena had reportedly also asked the girl to meet him at a park or invite him home when her parents were away. The victim later informed the matter to the headmaster but the accused was let off after a stringent warning.

Even after that, he allegedly shared a sample of the questions with her just a few hours before an examination recently, further asking how she would return his favour. When confronted by the victim’s mother on the day, Badajena reportedly assaulted her too. The woman sustained injuries after which she filed a complaint with Bharatpur police.

