Three held for theft of jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Road police on Thursday arrested two thieves who had allegedly stolen gold and silver jewellery and other valuables by breaking into a house in the Sobara area in the district. Police also arrested another man who had purchased the stolen jewellery from the duo.

The accused have been identified as Chakara Behera and Fukuna Muduli, both from Sobara village and Ajaya Muduli also of the same village who bought the materials, police said. Police also recovered gold and silver ornaments and a bike from their possession.

As per reports, a complaint was lodged by the house owner Barada Prasanna Parida with Jajpur Road Police Station regarding the theft of jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, an expensive watch and cash of Rs 5000 from his house on the night of July 10. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, a special team led by Jajpur Road sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sanjaya Kumar Patnaik took Chakara Behera and Fukuna Muduli to the police station and interrogated them thoroughly.

SDPO Patnaik informed that during interrogation, the duo confessed to have committed the crime and revealed that they sold the stolen property to Ajaya Muduli.

The police also arrested Ajay Muduli and recovered all stolen gold and silver ornaments from his possession. All three were forwarded to the local court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

