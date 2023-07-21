Woman beats up teacher for rebuking son in Odisha, arrested

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Baliapal police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly beating up a teacher of Sagadasole Primary School within Nuagaon GP of Baliapal police limits for rebuking her 20-year-old son for overspeeding his bike near the school on Monday.

The woman Haripriya Mohanty (50) was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday while her husband Jayanta and elder son Govinda who overspeed, were also allegedly involved in beating the teacher. The younger son of the accused is a standard four student in the same school.

Anjali undergoing treatment at

FM Medical College and Hospital | Express

The incident came to the fore after the video of the violence by the woman’s family went viral on social media. The injured assistant teacher Anjali Mohanty was admitted to Baliapal Community Health Centre and then shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH).

As per the teacher, 12 days ago, Govinda zoomed past her and the headmistress Manasi Jena on his bike as both were standing outside the school. Due to the reflex action, both teachers fell down and sustained injuries. The teachers called Govinda and scolded him for overspeeding and a heated argument ensued, she explained.

“On Monday, Haripriya dragged me outside the school and started beating her with her footwear in the presence of the headmistress and students of the school. The accused was joined by her husband and elder son in beating up the teacher,” alleged the victim. As the teacher sustained injuries on the head and hand, she was rushed to the hospital.

“I lodged a complaint with Baliapal police on Monday and police detained Haripriya, her husband and elder son,” said the teacher. Later Haripriya was arrested, the victim said.IIC Prasanta Jena said Haripriya was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

