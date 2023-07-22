Home States Odisha

8-year-old boy falls from overhead tank in Odisha, dies

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:06 AM

overhead tank

For representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The death of an eight-year-old boy from Billakolar village under Tirtol block after he fell off an overhead tank on Friday led to a furore among the locals and raised questions about safety. 

Rajesh Dalai was a Class III student of the government UP school in Jaipur village. He had climbed up the overhead tank while playing with his friends. Later while coming down the stairs, he slipped and fell from a height of 50 ft. 

On hearing his friends’ screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to the Manijanga community health centre where doctors declared him dead. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.  The boy’s father later filed an FIR demanding compensation. Tirtol IIC Priyabrat Rout said an unnatural death case was registered and an investigation is underway. 

Peeved over the incident, irate locals staged a stir in front of the panchayat office and demanded action against the contractors and officials of panchayat raj and the drinking water department involved in the construction of the overhead tank. They alleged that though the tank was erected long back, it was unfenced and incomplete which posed a threat to children. 

The overhead tank was constructed under the Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (Basudha) scheme in 2017 but had no boundary wall or gate.  Sarpanch of Kolar panchayat Umesh Kumar Behera said the staircase had no lock system to prevent entry to the overhead tank which posed a threat to the children. 

Chairman of Tirtol block Manoj Kumar Behera said he has urged the executive engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation to erect a fence and construct a gate soon. “Besides, compensation of `60,000 including `10,000 from the Red Cross funds and `50,000 from RWSS would be paid to the kin of the deceased,” he informed. 

