Home States Odisha

Adulterated spice unit busted in Malgodown in Odisha

Apart from seizure of 24 bags of finished spice, huge quantities of raw materials were seized from the unit.

Published: 22nd July 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Friday busted an adulterated spice manufacturing unit and a shop from where the items were sold in Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities here in the city.  

The owner of the units, Arun Kumar Gantayat (52) of Beleswar within Madhupatna police limits was detained.  Acting on a tip-off on the manufacturing and sale of different kinds of adulterated spices, a team of Malgodown police conducted the raid with the help of food safety officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and stumbled upon huge quantities of packaged spices including turmeric, chilli, coriander powder and raw materials including insect-infested rice, spurious chemicals, colour and machinery for processing and packaging.

Apart from the seizure of 24 bags of finished spice, huge quantities of raw materials were seized from the unit. Both the manufacturing and wholesale units located adjacently were running without any licence and authorisation from competent authorities.

“The accused was involved in manufacturing different spices by mixing and grinding small quantities of substandard ingredients with rotten rice, spurious colours and chemicals at his manufacturing unit. He used to sell the spices from his wholesale shop at cheap prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissionerate police adulterated spice manufacturing unit Malgodown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp