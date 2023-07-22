BMC struggles with garbage hill amid locals’ ire

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is struggling to clear legacy waste at Bhuasuni dumping yard, resentment is brewing among locals over garbage piling up near Sainik School Temporary Transit Centre (TTS).

The waste pile-up at TTS has emerged as yet another challenge for the civic body. Besides, the situation at the centre, sources said, has turned acute after BMC stopped transporting waste from the site to Bhuasuni dumping yard in Daruthenga. As a result, the Sainik School TTS used as a mini dumping yard, has turned into a garbage hill. The absence of adequate solid waste processing facilities in the city has also emerged as a headache for the civic body.

Members of Anchalika Suraksha Manch in Gadakana, a local outfit, who have knocked on the doors of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and other key forums alleged despite an order of the Orissa High Court in 2012 to remove all temporary transit stations in the city, the civic body has not done it. It, rather, has started making plans to make it a permanent one, they alleged.

“While the stench emanating from the site is slowly making the area inhabitable, piling up of waste for a longer duration is exposing locals to serious health hazards including skin infections and chronic diseases,” said convenor of the forum Krushna Chandra Pati.

He said with half-a-dozen schools including the prestigious Sainik School located nearby, the government should take immediate measures to shut down the TTS at place which otherwise may pose a greater risk to children in future.BMC officials, on the other hand, said it has been planned to process the waste scientifically at the same place owing to restrictions creating a new TTS or permanent dump yard at any other location.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said after stopping the transport of garbage to Bhuasuni, the civic body is trying to process waste at the same place due to which the garbage has started piling up. He, however, said the problem will be addressed soon after machines are installed to process waste through the windrow system.

