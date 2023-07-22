Cancer programme expanded, care units at 11 hospitals soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to expand its comprehensive cancer services programme and set up care units at 11 places in the state on a priority basis.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved Rs 1,001.14 crore for the programme in the next two years. As proposed, 11 cancer care units will be set up in nine government medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs), Bhubaneswar-based Capital Hospital and Bargarh district headquarters hospital.

#Odisha Cabinet approved a budget of ₹1,001.14 Cr for expansion of comprehensive care services across the state. A total of 11 comprehensive cancer units will be set up to provide cancer care nearer to the households of patients & reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.… pic.twitter.com/zgZiU6oDMf July 21, 2023

The centres will come up at seven newly built MCHs at Baripada, Balasore, Balangir, Koraput, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Talcher apart from MKCG MCH, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla. The comprehensive cancer services programme is an initiative of the state government to take cancer care to the grassroots.

In 2018, the state government launched free treatment for cancer patients under which patients are being provided chemotherapy and consultations from oncologists free of cost at all district headquarters hospitals. Radiotherapy, brachytherapy, histopathology, once-surgery, chemotherapy and palliative care services will be strengthened in the state during the extended period. Each facility will be added with 50 to 100 beds with operation theatre, ICU, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and palliative care units having provision of future expansion when required.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said posts of specialists, super-specialists and technical staff will be created as a regular cadre to provide uninterrupted services at these facilities. Cancer patients will not have to travel outside the state to seek advanced cancer care. The initiative will definitely reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of the people suffering from cancer and their family members, he said.

