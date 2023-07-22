Interest-free scooter ride for SHGs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major incentive to women self-help group (SHG) leaders and members ahead of the upcoming polls next year, the state government has decided to facilitate interest-free loans to purchase scooters under a new scheme ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’.

The cabinet presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the scheme billed to provide crucial mobility support to around two lakh community support staff (CSS) and executive committee (EC) members of SHG federations. With the motto of “mobility is empowerment”, the scheme will facilitate full interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs 1 lakh to the eligible persons to purchase a scooter of their choice.

Announcing the scheme, Food Supplies and Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu and chief secretary PK Jena told mediapersons that with a dedicated budgetary provision of Rs 528.55 crore over the next five years, Mission Shakti is determined to make the scheme widely accessible, empowering more CSS and EC members across the state.

The chief secretary said that by providing Mission Shakti federation leaders and CSS with affordable access to two wheelers, the initiative will enhance their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively, promote efficiency and expand their outreach within the community. The new scheme will not only ease personal mobility of women but also acknowledges the vital role played by CSS and EC members in driving social change for women’s empowerment across the state, he said.

The SHG federation leaders and CSS provide crucial services and handholding towards training, financial inclusion, livelihood promotion and market linkage. The state government has announced the scheme in recognition of the contribution of federation leaders and CSS towards women’s empowerment, he added.

Around 75,000 CSS comprise community resource person, master book keeper, pani mitra, krushi mitra, bank mitra, livelihood support person, community resource person-enterprise promotion, udyog mitra and business development service provider including SHG members acting as business correspondent agents.

Besides, 1.25 lakh federation leaders comprise EC members and office-bearers of gram panchayat/ward-level federation, block-level/city-level federation and district-level federation.

