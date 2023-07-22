Home States Odisha

Locals in Odisha support expansion of MCL’s Bharatpur OCP 

Meanwhile, some participants urged the authorities to prioritise more environmental-friendly practices and take measures to mitigate any adverse effect that was expected to arise.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The proposed expansion plan of the Bharatpur Open Cast Project (OCP) by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Talcher received the support of the locals. A public hearing in this regard was held at Jagannath Kalakendra here on Saturday.

The expansion plan aims at increasing the mine lease area from 927.42 hectare (ha) to 1,556.94 ha while maintaining the existing production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). 

Chaired by the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Angul Rajanikanta Swain, the meeting saw the participation of public representatives, NGOs, villagers and the management of Bharatpur OCP. 
The locals lent their support towards the proposed expansion of the project because of the significant employment opportunities it would generate, both directly and indirectly. Moreover, the expected infrastructure development was hailed as a positive step towards improving the standard of living in the area.

Meanwhile, some participants urged the authorities to prioritise more environmental-friendly practices and take measures to mitigate any adverse effect that was expected to arise. Besides, requests were made to address existing challenges in education facilities, drinking water availability and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issues.

While the management of Bharatpur OCP assured the locals of adhering to environmental sustainability norms, they also pledged to work towards fulfilling the other demands put forth by them. The authorities further said that they would continue to engage with the community and address their concerns besides striving to create a sustainable and mutually-beneficial outcome. ADM Swain informed us that the meeting was successful. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatpur Open Cast Project Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Locals support the expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp