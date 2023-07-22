Locals in Odisha support expansion of MCL’s Bharatpur OCP 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The proposed expansion plan of the Bharatpur Open Cast Project (OCP) by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Talcher received the support of the locals. A public hearing in this regard was held at Jagannath Kalakendra here on Saturday.

The expansion plan aims at increasing the mine lease area from 927.42 hectare (ha) to 1,556.94 ha while maintaining the existing production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Chaired by the additional district magistrate (ADM) of Angul Rajanikanta Swain, the meeting saw the participation of public representatives, NGOs, villagers and the management of Bharatpur OCP.

The locals lent their support towards the proposed expansion of the project because of the significant employment opportunities it would generate, both directly and indirectly. Moreover, the expected infrastructure development was hailed as a positive step towards improving the standard of living in the area.

Meanwhile, some participants urged the authorities to prioritise more environmental-friendly practices and take measures to mitigate any adverse effect that was expected to arise. Besides, requests were made to address existing challenges in education facilities, drinking water availability and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issues.

While the management of Bharatpur OCP assured the locals of adhering to environmental sustainability norms, they also pledged to work towards fulfilling the other demands put forth by them. The authorities further said that they would continue to engage with the community and address their concerns besides striving to create a sustainable and mutually-beneficial outcome. ADM Swain informed us that the meeting was successful.



