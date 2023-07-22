Home States Odisha

Mobile theft accused flees police custody, swims across Mahanadi in Odisha

Video grab of Bablu fleeing police custody

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 32-year-old man, who was reportedly detained in connection with a mobile phone theft case, escaped from custody and swam across the Mahanadi River to flee the police.

The incident occurred during his interrogation at Cantonment police station on Thursday. The suspect Sankarsana Behera alias Bablu pushed an elderly sentry and fled at around 4.30 pm. Even as the other police personnel chased Bablu, they were unable to nab him as he jumped into the Mahanadi River. He was later seen wading through the water on the other side before vanishing from sight.

Bablu, who used to work in fast food stall as a daily wage labourer had criminal antecedents. Several petty theft cases are allegedly pending against him in Bidanasi and Cantonment police stations.  Suspecting Bablu to be involved in a mobile theft case, Cantonment police picked him up from his residence in the Bidanasi Transit House locality on Wednesday morning. He was detained and interrogated in connection with the case.

“The man pushed an elderly sentry and ran from the police station. When the cops chased him, he suddenly jumped into the river. The accused was later seen wading through water on the other side. Fire service personnel have started searching the river thoroughly,” said additional DCP Anil Mishra adding efforts are on to trace him. A probe will be conducted to ascertain the lapses on the part of police personnel responsible for Bablu’s escape from police custody and necessary action will be initiated accordingly, Mishra added.

Meanwhile, Bablu’s wife Laxmipriya Behera has blamed the police for detaining her husband for more than 24 hours.  “I first went to Bidanasi police station where I was told my husband was in Cantonment police station. When I visited him in Cantonment police station, the IIC said he would be released as he had no involvement in the case following which I returned home. Later, I received a video clip in which my husband is seen wading through water in Mahanadi river,” said Laxmipriya, while urging police to release Bablu.

