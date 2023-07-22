Home States Odisha

Odisha Cabinet approved semiconductor policy

The chief secretary said Odisha is embarking upon a journey to attract semiconductor value chain investment in the state.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

Iamge used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to attract investments in the much sought-after semiconductor and electronic chips sector, the cabinet on Friday gave approval to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy.

Chief Secretary PK Jena told media persons at least one semiconductor and around 100 fables design units are expected to be established in the state which will generate 5,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs during the next seven years.

The policy also aspires to transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor design and manufacturing, a startup hub for semiconductor research and design companies and a primary repository of talent in the country.

The chief secretary said Odisha is embarking upon a journey to attract semiconductor value chain investment in the state. The policy is a result of the guidance and vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Jena semiconductor policy Odisha Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp