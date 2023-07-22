Odisha Cabinet approved semiconductor policy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to attract investments in the much sought-after semiconductor and electronic chips sector, the cabinet on Friday gave approval to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy.

#Odisha Cabinet led by CM @Naveen_Odisha approved Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy. It will develop end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem, transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor manufacturing & create a repository of semiconductor design talent.… pic.twitter.com/sakXn20NTk — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 21, 2023

Chief Secretary PK Jena told media persons at least one semiconductor and around 100 fables design units are expected to be established in the state which will generate 5,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs during the next seven years.

The policy also aspires to transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor design and manufacturing, a startup hub for semiconductor research and design companies and a primary repository of talent in the country.

The chief secretary said Odisha is embarking upon a journey to attract semiconductor value chain investment in the state. The policy is a result of the guidance and vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha.

