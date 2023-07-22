Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress workers stage protest, demands revocation of Moquim, Biswal's suspension

Meanwhile, general secretary of the OPCC Narayan Jena has been expelled from the party for giving statements in support of Moquim and Biswal.

Published: 22nd July 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal

Former working president Chiranjib Biswal and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The suspension of Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former OPCC working president Chiranjib Biswal seems to be boiling over with pressure mounting on the Congress state leadership to withdraw the order. The public display of factionalism has come a day ahead of the state executive meeting of the party.

Hundreds of party workers on Friday staged a demonstration at the Master Canteen square here demanding immediate revocation of their suspension. The workers from Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur - supporters of Moquim and Biswal - entered Congress Bhavan shouting slogans against the action on the two leaders. They demanded a meeting with OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak on the issue. After finding that Pattanayak was not present, they resorted to demonstration and slogan shouting.  

The protesters alleged the two senior leaders were suspended in an undemocratic manner and this has hurt party workers across Odisha. Such action against the two leaders, who have done a lot for the party, is totally unjustified, they added. Pattanayak downplayed the protest saying such things happen in a political party.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the OPCC Narayan Jena has been expelled from the party for giving statements in support of Moquim and Biswal. The order was issued by the chairman of state disciplinary committee Santosh Singh Saluja.

ALSO READ  | Congress partymen oppose suspension of Moquim, Biswal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Moquim Chiranjib Biswal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp