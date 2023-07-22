Home States Odisha

Parents demand Odisha govt aid for RTE admissions

The Association further demanded free government textbooks for all students and special financial aid for private school teachers.

Published: 22nd July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after parents of students enrolled in private schools, both Odia and English medium, under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in the 2023-24 academic year, staged a protest alleging lack of adequate financial support they are entitled to the education of their wards, All Odisha Private Schools Welfare Association on Friday launched a protest seeking government intervention to facilitate the same on time.

Members of the Association demanded reimbursement against 25 per cent free RTE admission must be paid to the schools in three parts for better operation and exemption of financial pressure on both the educational institutions and parents.  Association secretary Abanti Kumar Sutar said apart from this, they have also demanded permanent COR for schools functioning from their own premises and having their own infrastructure. Besides, COR should be issued for at least 10 years to schools operating from rented buildings, he said.

The Association further demanded free government textbooks for all students and special financial aid for private school teachers. Members of the association said the mass agitation, attended by over 4,000 members will be intensified if their grievances are not considered.

Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act

