RGH to undergo vertical expansion, manpower a concern 

By Express News Service

ROURKELAl Even though the bed strength of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) has increased from 128 to 400, a dearth in the number of doctors and inadequate infrastructure continues to be a cause of concern for the health facility.

Sources said around one month back, a team had visited the hospital and inspected the site on which a high-rise building is to come up to house all necessary facilities under one roof. The RGH, left with around 15 acre, is unable to go for horizontal expansion with the existing ground or single-storey buildings located in a scattered way along with encroachment.

RGH director Dr Santosh Swain said a proposal for a G+6 building to accommodate all important facilities including casualty, pathology laboratories, outdoor department, operation theatres, 10-bed ICU and departments is likely to be finalised in a week.

“With the dismantling of the old structures, this high-rise building would allow RGH to create necessary space for staff quarters, parking and other facilities,” he added.

Recently, the RGH also introduced CT Scans, dialysis facilities, a central pathology laboratory and a blood separation unit from funds obtained from the DMF. Meanwhile, the sanctioned strength of doctors was upwardly revised from 73 to 93 and accordingly, 20 new doctor posts were created a month back.

Though 19 new doctors joined for the purpose, five of them left for pursuing PG courses soon after and several others are scheduled to leave shortly for the same reason. Presently, 62 doctors are engaged of which 14 are contractual doctors provided by the DMF. Similarly, of the total 115 para-medical staff, 100 were hired by the DMF.

ROURKELAl Even though the bed strength of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) has increased from 128 to 400, a dearth in the number of doctors and inadequate infrastructure continues to be a cause of concern for the health facility. Sources said around one month back, a team had visited the hospital and inspected the site on which a high-rise building is to come up to house all necessary facilities under one roof. The RGH, left with around 15 acre, is unable to go for horizontal expansion with the existing ground or single-storey buildings located in a scattered way along with encroachment. RGH director Dr Santosh Swain said a proposal for a G+6 building to accommodate all important facilities including casualty, pathology laboratories, outdoor department, operation theatres, 10-bed ICU and departments is likely to be finalised in a week.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “With the dismantling of the old structures, this high-rise building would allow RGH to create necessary space for staff quarters, parking and other facilities,” he added. Recently, the RGH also introduced CT Scans, dialysis facilities, a central pathology laboratory and a blood separation unit from funds obtained from the DMF. Meanwhile, the sanctioned strength of doctors was upwardly revised from 73 to 93 and accordingly, 20 new doctor posts were created a month back. Though 19 new doctors joined for the purpose, five of them left for pursuing PG courses soon after and several others are scheduled to leave shortly for the same reason. Presently, 62 doctors are engaged of which 14 are contractual doctors provided by the DMF. Similarly, of the total 115 para-medical staff, 100 were hired by the DMF.