Two suffocated to death inside well in odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Two persons died of asphyxiation while cleaning a well at Sarakishorepal village within Parjang police limits here on Friday. The deceased were identified as Bhagaban Behera (45) and Sashi Bhusan Sahoo (50). The incident took place at around 12.30 pm.

Sources said Sashi had engaged Bhagaban to clean his 40 feet deep well. Bhagaban climbed down into the well while Sashi stayed outside. The worker reportedly fainted inside due to a lack of oxygen. When Sashi saw him collapsing, he immediately went inside to rescue him. However, he too became unconscious.

When the duo did not come out of the well for a long time and there was no response from inside, villagers panicked and immediately contacted the local police. Parjang IIC Prasant Kumar Patra said on being informed, police and fire services personnel rushed to the village. The firemen went inside the well and retrieved the two bodies which were later sent to the hospital for postmortem. Two unnatural death cases have been registered in this connection, the IIC added.

