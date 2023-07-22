Home States Odisha

Woman’s funeral delayed over caste bias in Odisha

The incident took place at Khatiguda village in Nabarangpur’s Tentulikhunti block. Deceased Lakshmi Patro’s daughter Yamuna had married in another caste five years back.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Jani along with social workers taking Lakshmi’s body for cremation | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  In an instance of deep-rooted caste prejudices prevalent in remote villages, the relatives of an elderly woman refused to carry her dead body since her daughter had married a man belonging to a separate caste. This delayed the final rites by over 11 hours.

The incident took place at Khatiguda village in Nabarangpur’s Tentulikhunti block. Deceased Lakshmi Patro’s daughter Yamuna had married in another caste five years back. The marriage, though, was opposed both by the relatives and the villagers.

Meanwhile, Yamuna and her husband Pitamber were staying with Lakshmi and looking after her for the past one year as she wasn’t keeping well. On Friday, she died while undergoing treatment at Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital. 

When Lakshmi’s body was taken back to the village, her relatives refused to take part in the final rites. The relatives said since Lakshmi stayed with Yamuna and ate the food cooked by her daughter, she was not to be touched. The deceased’s body could not be cremated for over 11 hours.

Former zilla parishad member Sada Jani later reached the spot and tried to convince Lakshmi’s relatives but to no avail. Later Jani along with the help of some social workers, carried Lakshmi’s body to the Indravati burial ground and cremated it as per Hindu rituals.

