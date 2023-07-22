Youths in Odisha killed friend over snide comments on wife 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after the body of a youth was found in Keshab Nagar, Bargarh Town police on Friday said he was murdered by two of his friends for allegedly passing sarcastic comments at the wife of one of them.

Raju Padhan (19) of Nilibandhpara was killed by Kartik Bag (20) of Keshab Nagar and Bunty Bhue (19) of Tangarpara. Bargarh additional SP (ASP) Tapan Mohanty said the accused duo was arrested and during interrogation, admitted to having killed their friend Raju as he made disparaging remarks about Kartik’s wife on multiple occasions.

The ASP said Kartik had married recently. A few months back, Raju had passed a sarcastic comment at Kartik’s wife. Offended by the incident, Kartik had asked him to not repeat it in future. Despite the warning, Raju continued to pass indecent comments at Kartik’s wife. Since then, Kartik was nursing a grudge against Raju.

Some days back, Kartik hatched a plan with Bunty to eliminate Raju. The duo took Raju to an abandoned house in Keshab Nagar where they killed him with sharp weapons at around 2.30 am on Thursday. When Raju did not return home on Wednesday night, his mother launched a frantic search and found her son’s body lying in front of an under-construction house at Keshab Nagar. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with Bargarh Town police.

ASP Mohanty said basing on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, police arrested the accused duo under sections 302, 201, 212 and 120-B of IPC. Two sharp weapons were used in the crime and four mobile phones were seized from them. Earlier on July 16, Bargarh Town police had arrested four persons for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old youth and dumping his body near Gandhi Chowk.



