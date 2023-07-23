2 excise staff injured in attack by Odisha ganja mafia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two excise staff of Jeypore excise police station were seriously injured after ganja mafia attacked them near Ghadaghat river under Kotpad police station in Koraput district late on Friday night. According to sources, a 13-member excise team from Jeypore, Kotpad and Borrigumma, acting on a tip-off about ganja peddling, went to the riverside through the jungle route on Friday night.

After reaching, the team nabbed only one peddler on a bike and were returning to Kotpad when around 20 other peddlers of the group started chasing them. They freed the lone peddler and attacked the excise staff with pistols and daggers.

Seeing a large group with arms, most staff managed to flee but IIC Durbadal Biswal and constable Meghanad Sabar were attacked brutally with weapons. The miscreants took Sabar to the riverside and dumped him there after he fell down. Kotpad police rushed to the riverside in the wee hours of Saturday and rushed the injured to Kotpad Hospital. Both the police personnel were later shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

“They suddenly attacked us with weapons and we had only lathis to protect ourselves. We had to bear it as they were more than 20 people attacking two of us,” said IIC Biswal.Koraput excise superintendent Arun Kumar Padhi informed that an FIR has been lodged by the department at Kotpad police station.“I met Koraput SP and collector to discuss the matter. Inquiry is on,” Padhi said.

JEYPORE: Two excise staff of Jeypore excise police station were seriously injured after ganja mafia attacked them near Ghadaghat river under Kotpad police station in Koraput district late on Friday night. According to sources, a 13-member excise team from Jeypore, Kotpad and Borrigumma, acting on a tip-off about ganja peddling, went to the riverside through the jungle route on Friday night. After reaching, the team nabbed only one peddler on a bike and were returning to Kotpad when around 20 other peddlers of the group started chasing them. They freed the lone peddler and attacked the excise staff with pistols and daggers. Seeing a large group with arms, most staff managed to flee but IIC Durbadal Biswal and constable Meghanad Sabar were attacked brutally with weapons. The miscreants took Sabar to the riverside and dumped him there after he fell down. Kotpad police rushed to the riverside in the wee hours of Saturday and rushed the injured to Kotpad Hospital. Both the police personnel were later shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They suddenly attacked us with weapons and we had only lathis to protect ourselves. We had to bear it as they were more than 20 people attacking two of us,” said IIC Biswal.Koraput excise superintendent Arun Kumar Padhi informed that an FIR has been lodged by the department at Kotpad police station.“I met Koraput SP and collector to discuss the matter. Inquiry is on,” Padhi said.