3 from Sambalpur varsity to participate in World University Games

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: For the first time, three students from colleges under Sambalpur University will participate in the World University Games, scheduled to be held in China from July 28. The three students Manisha Merel from Imperial College in Bargarh, Swadhin Majhi, and Hari Behera from Maa Jhadeswari College in Dhama will be participating in long jump, high jump, and discuss throw events respectively.

All the students are in first year of their graduation courses. On Friday, they were felicitated at the university in presence of the vice-chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra. Secretary of Sports Council and associate professor of Sambalpur University, Debendra Kumar Mahalik said, “It is a proud moment for us, as for the first time the students are going to represent Sambalpur University at an international competition. Moreover, of all the students selected from Odisha this year, these three are from a government university. They have won tournaments at several levels to reach here.”

