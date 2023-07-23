Home States Odisha

Body of suspect who fled custody found in Mahanadi river

Bablu was allegedly detained at Cantonment PS in connection with a phone theft case

Published: 23rd July 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

Representational image of Mahanadi River (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two days after he had escaped from police custody and jumped into Mahanadi river to dodge the chasing cops, Sankarsana Behera alias Bablu, was found dead reportedly due to drowning on Saturday. His body was found floating in the river at Jobra barrage in the morning. Bablu’s family identified his body after it was recovered from the river.

Bablu was allegedly detained and questioned at Cantonment police station in connection with a mobile theft case on Thursday when he made the escape bid. The 32-year-old had pushed a senior sentry and fled the police station.

Even as the other police personnel chased Bablu, they were unable to nab him as he jumped into Mahanadi river. He was seen wading through the river water at a distance before going missing. He was presumed to have swam to the other side of the river and gone into hiding. While a search was launched, he was not traced till Saturday morning.

DCP Pinak Mishra said the suspect who had escaped from police custody drowned in Mahanadi river.  “Investigation will be conducted as per guidelines of National Human Rights Commission by an additional DCP rank officer. As the youth escaped from police station and later drowned we are treating it as custodial death. The CCTV footage will be examined to ascertain the circumstances under which the suspect escaped from police custody and necessary action will be initiated accordingly,” said Mishra.

Bablu’s family alleged the police had picked him up three days back though he was not involved in the mobile theft case. Unable to bear the torture, he fled from Cantonment police station and lost his life in the river, they alleged.

After postmortem, Bablu’s body was handed over to his family members. Bablu, who used to work in a fast food stall as a daily wage labourer had criminal antecedents. Several petty theft cases were allegedly pending against him in Bidanasi and Cantonment police stations. 

Suspecting Bablu to be involved in a mobile theft case, Cantonment police had picked him up from his residence in Bidanasi Transit House locality on Wednesday morning. He was detained and interrogated in connection with the case when he escaped and went missing in the river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp