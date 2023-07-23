Can an image makeover help Odisha Police?

Siba Mohanty By

Express News Service

Odisha Police must be desperately looking for a PR manager. The way things have panned out in recent months and days, it could well do with one. Giving credit where it is due, the state police have had an outstanding set of achievements. Success against Left Wing Extremism, drug menace, cyber crime, economic offences, work during disasters and investigation in some of the complex crimes, Odisha Police has left a mark. Yet, for all the success, change and modernisation that have been brought in, the baggage of corruption refuses to leave. In the last few days, a spate of cases has only dented its image.

Let’s use an analogy of social media where algorithm plays a crucial part. If you watch a certain kind of content, the algorithm technology pushes more such subjects your way. In case of Odisha Police, the more corruption cases flood the news headlines, the more seems to be gushing in.

Earlier this month, a lady police officer showed up at a senior citizen’s house in Bhubaneswar seeking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to offer solutions to a problem that police should, otherwise, have provided as part of its investigation responsibilities. Three days back, two policemen in Balasore’s Chandipur ended up in Vigilance net after allegedly demanding a ‘monthly quota of bribe’ along with booze, mutton and other gratification. A lady police officer in Boudh’s Harabhanga was caught taking Rs 1 lakh as ‘protection money’ that criminals would seek from local businesses. The two incidents took place within days of each other, pointing at the lack of fear of law.

Corruption in police system is not new and it is, certainly, not limited to Odisha. Most will agree there is a cultural acceptance towards corruption in India. And, also the system has failed to shed its colonial baggage which gives police such power that it tends to be corrupt.

In earlier decades, one could blame a structurally-weak recruitment system which could be rigged, and eventually promoted corruption. To plug the leakage, the Naveen Patnaik government brought in wholesome changes in the system to make it more transparent and merit-based over the years. The training too has changed. To put in more safeguards in place, there is a mechanism under Mo Sarkar system which takes direct public feedback and clamps down on those attempting to compromise the public service delivery. The anti-corruption wing too has been given a free hand to go after the tainted.

Still the state government which has adopted a strident stand against corruption with its zero-tolerance policy seems to find itself in a Catch-22 situation. In last three years and a half, about 54 police personnel have been netted by the Vigilance wing. Many have been given compulsory retirement, some have had their pensions stopped. But the malaise seems to run so deep that the treatment has little effect.

Policing is certainly a tough job which comes with its unique complexities and stress, unhealthy work hours and poor work-life balance. An aspirational generation, cravings for a certain lifestyle, peer pressure meeting brute authority seem to be making for a deadly combination.

As state police battles an image crisis, the answers are not easy to find. But it must come from the top of the pyramid at police headquarters. Currently, there exists a palpable disconnect between top leadership of the state police and those on the ground. This has led to a breakdown of communication. In a uniformed service, a strong leadership also has to be a visible leadership. Through tough public posturing, it can control public perception, bring in a sense of conviction and instill fear. Ideally, police should help the government drive the narrative and not expect the latter to defend its image.

Siba Mohanty

Resident Editor, Odisha

sibamohanty@newindianexpress.com

Odisha Police must be desperately looking for a PR manager. The way things have panned out in recent months and days, it could well do with one. Giving credit where it is due, the state police have had an outstanding set of achievements. Success against Left Wing Extremism, drug menace, cyber crime, economic offences, work during disasters and investigation in some of the complex crimes, Odisha Police has left a mark. Yet, for all the success, change and modernisation that have been brought in, the baggage of corruption refuses to leave. In the last few days, a spate of cases has only dented its image. Let’s use an analogy of social media where algorithm plays a crucial part. If you watch a certain kind of content, the algorithm technology pushes more such subjects your way. In case of Odisha Police, the more corruption cases flood the news headlines, the more seems to be gushing in. Earlier this month, a lady police officer showed up at a senior citizen’s house in Bhubaneswar seeking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to offer solutions to a problem that police should, otherwise, have provided as part of its investigation responsibilities. Three days back, two policemen in Balasore’s Chandipur ended up in Vigilance net after allegedly demanding a ‘monthly quota of bribe’ along with booze, mutton and other gratification. A lady police officer in Boudh’s Harabhanga was caught taking Rs 1 lakh as ‘protection money’ that criminals would seek from local businesses. The two incidents took place within days of each other, pointing at the lack of fear of law.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Corruption in police system is not new and it is, certainly, not limited to Odisha. Most will agree there is a cultural acceptance towards corruption in India. And, also the system has failed to shed its colonial baggage which gives police such power that it tends to be corrupt. In earlier decades, one could blame a structurally-weak recruitment system which could be rigged, and eventually promoted corruption. To plug the leakage, the Naveen Patnaik government brought in wholesome changes in the system to make it more transparent and merit-based over the years. The training too has changed. To put in more safeguards in place, there is a mechanism under Mo Sarkar system which takes direct public feedback and clamps down on those attempting to compromise the public service delivery. The anti-corruption wing too has been given a free hand to go after the tainted. Still the state government which has adopted a strident stand against corruption with its zero-tolerance policy seems to find itself in a Catch-22 situation. In last three years and a half, about 54 police personnel have been netted by the Vigilance wing. Many have been given compulsory retirement, some have had their pensions stopped. But the malaise seems to run so deep that the treatment has little effect. Policing is certainly a tough job which comes with its unique complexities and stress, unhealthy work hours and poor work-life balance. An aspirational generation, cravings for a certain lifestyle, peer pressure meeting brute authority seem to be making for a deadly combination. As state police battles an image crisis, the answers are not easy to find. But it must come from the top of the pyramid at police headquarters. Currently, there exists a palpable disconnect between top leadership of the state police and those on the ground. This has led to a breakdown of communication. In a uniformed service, a strong leadership also has to be a visible leadership. Through tough public posturing, it can control public perception, bring in a sense of conviction and instill fear. Ideally, police should help the government drive the narrative and not expect the latter to defend its image. Siba Mohanty Resident Editor, Odisha sibamohanty@newindianexpress.com