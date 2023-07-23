Dharmendra Pradhan’s advice to recruits

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 181 youths who qualified for different posts in the Central government.Inaugurating the seventh phase of the ‘National Employment Fair’ at railway auditorium here, Pradhan advised the youths to keep two vital things in mind like coding in software.

“The first thing you have to keep in mind is whatever you are doing, you are doing it for the society, country and humanity and the other is you have to take decisions with an open mind,” he said.

Wishing them success in their new journey, the union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for the country for the next 25 years. Describing the recruits as warriors of country, he exhorted them to be a part of the planning process and suggest new ideas to make ease of living a reality for the deprived sections of the society.

Nowadays, there is competition between artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence. In view of this, research and innovation must be encouraged through new ideas to take India to new heights, Pradhan added.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 181 youths who qualified for different posts in the Central government.Inaugurating the seventh phase of the ‘National Employment Fair’ at railway auditorium here, Pradhan advised the youths to keep two vital things in mind like coding in software. “The first thing you have to keep in mind is whatever you are doing, you are doing it for the society, country and humanity and the other is you have to take decisions with an open mind,” he said. Wishing them success in their new journey, the union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for the country for the next 25 years. Describing the recruits as warriors of country, he exhorted them to be a part of the planning process and suggest new ideas to make ease of living a reality for the deprived sections of the society.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nowadays, there is competition between artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence. In view of this, research and innovation must be encouraged through new ideas to take India to new heights, Pradhan added.