Moquim, Biswal suspension dominates Congress meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suspension of two leaders of Congress was strongly opposed at the state executive of the party with several members demanding its immediate withdrawal keeping in mind the upcoming elections and the fact that display of such division in the ranks will lead to further marginalisation of the party.

Some of the senior leaders alleged the decision to suspend Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president Chiranjib Biswal was undemocratic as they were not consulted. The issue was also not discussed at the state disciplinary committee. Besides, the suspended leaders, were not the only leaders who had criticised the party.

The state executive was held at a star hotel in the state capital to avoid any trouble from the supporters of the suspended leaders. Supporters of Moquim and Biswal had gheraoed Congress Bhawan on Friday demanding revocation of the suspension order on them.

The meeting was held a year after former MP Sarat Pattanayak took over as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. The issue was also raised at the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting of the party held before the state executive.

Sources said leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra raised the issue and said he was not consulted though a legislator was suspended. Several other leaders including former minister Ganeswar Behera and former MP Anant Prasad Sethi raised the issue and demanded early revocation of the order. The PAC meeting remained inconclusive.

Sources, however, maintained Pattanayak and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar did not respond to the demand. Some of the leaders including party MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati supported the disciplinary action against the leaders.Meanwhile, the state executive came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the Manipur issue.

