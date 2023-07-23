Pharma course admission delayed in state

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: The admission process for BPharm and MPharm courses in the current academic session have been lingering due to delay in affiliation of pharmacy institutes.Sources said Odisha Joint Entrance Committee (OJEE) which has been carrying out counselling to various professional courses including medical and pharmacy, has started the process for all the lateral entry courses from July 19 and PG from July 20. The counselling process, however, excludes BPharm and MPharm as the OJEE committee is yet to receive any details regarding the institutes’ affiliation.

“After establishment of Odisha University of Health Services (OUHS), pharmacy institutes have been de-affiliated from Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) since March, 2023. However, we have not received any confirmation regarding affiliation to the health university. Unless the institutes are affiliated, we cannot proceed with the counselling,” said an official from OJEE. While the Plus II science results of 2022-23 are already out, around 11,962 students have been allotted ranks in BPharm and another 1,118 in MPharm in OJEE 2023. The delay in counselling process, however, has started making students anxious.

Sources said the state has around 3,000 BPharm and 700 MPharm seats. Meanwhile, the counselling process for MBBS and BDS has not started even as OJEE has completed the registration process for admission to the courses.

