Sambalpur zoo gets back identity after four decades

SAMBALPUR: More than 40 years after its establishment, Sambalpur Zoo at Motijharan, named Wild Animal Conservation Centre (WACC) and popularly known as Deer Park has now been renamed as Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre.

The proposal to rename the Sambalpur Zoo was first submitted to PCCF (Wildlife) by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Division in May 2022. Subsequently, on the recommendation of the PCCF, the decision was taken and the state government on July 20 issued a notification declaring the renaming of the Zoo to “Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre.”

DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said the purpose of renaming the zoo is to make the public aware about the Zoo and also strengthen the conservation measures. “People of Sambalpur as well as visitors from nearby districts have always known it as Deer Park due to which they are unaware oF the significance of a Wildlife Conservation Centre. With the change of name, more visitors will be attracted and have a better understanding about wildlife and the efforts being taken to conserve them,” Das added.

Lately, the number of visitors coming to the zoo has increased. In last one year, better visitor amenities like more toilets, drinking water, cafeteria, exclusive parking, children’s park besides complete renovation of drainage and enclosures has contributed to the rising footfall, she said.

Sambalpur Zoo at a glance

Established in 1980

Spread over 13 hectare of land

It has 27 enclosures with 333 animals of 15 different species

5 Schedule -1 species including leopard, sloth bear, chousingha, python and peacock

Deer population 123, the highest, followed by 41 sambars and 4 sloth bears

Botanical garden developed over four hectare of wasteland

It has more than 6,000 plants

Saturday story- telling sessions on wildlife and conservation

