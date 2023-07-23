Home States Odisha

Sambalpur zoo gets back identity after four decades

DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said the purpose of renaming the zoo is to make the public aware about the Zoo and also strengthen the conservation measures.

Published: 23rd July 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

The proposal to rename the Sambalpur Zoo was first submitted to PCCF (Wildlife) by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Division in May 2022.

The proposal to rename the Sambalpur Zoo was first submitted to PCCF (Wildlife) by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Division in May 2022.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than 40 years after its establishment, Sambalpur Zoo at Motijharan, named Wild Animal Conservation Centre (WACC) and popularly known as Deer Park has now been renamed as Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre.

The proposal to rename the Sambalpur Zoo was first submitted to PCCF (Wildlife) by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Division in May 2022. Subsequently, on the recommendation of the PCCF, the decision was taken and the state government on July 20 issued a notification declaring the renaming of the Zoo to “Sambalpur Zoo and Conservation Centre.”

DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said the purpose of renaming the zoo is to make the public aware about the Zoo and also strengthen the conservation measures. “People of Sambalpur as well as visitors from nearby districts have always known it as Deer Park due to which they are unaware oF the significance of a Wildlife Conservation Centre. With the change of name, more visitors will be attracted and have a better understanding about wildlife and the efforts being taken to conserve them,” Das added.

Lately, the number of visitors coming to the zoo has increased. In last one year, better visitor amenities like more toilets, drinking water, cafeteria, exclusive parking, children’s park besides complete renovation of drainage and enclosures has contributed to the rising footfall, she said.

Sambalpur Zoo at a glance

Established in 1980
Spread over 13 hectare of land
It has 27 enclosures with 333 animals of 15 different species
5 Schedule -1 species including leopard, sloth bear, chousingha, python and peacock
Deer population 123, the highest, followed by 41 sambars and 4 sloth bears
Botanical garden developed over four hectare of wasteland
It has more than 6,000 plants
Saturday story- telling sessions on wildlife and conservation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Zoo Wild Animal Conservation Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp