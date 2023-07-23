Home States Odisha

Seven held for extortion in Odisha

It came to the fore that three of the accused sold pre-activated SIM cards to other criminals.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Buguda Police on Friday arrested seven persons for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 10 lakh from a person. Investigating officer (IO) Samir Kumar Sethi said the accused, all from different villages within Kodola police limits,  had also hurled bombs at the house of the victim on July 15.

“Though no one was injured, the house got partially damaged. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled the spot,” he added.

Based on the FIR filed by the victim, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. “Two motorcycles, mobile phones, a country-made gun among other items were seized from their possession,” the IO said.

It came to the fore that three of the accused sold pre-activated SIM cards to other criminals. “Investigation is underway to collect details on the total number of SIM cards sold and identity of persons who bought them,” Sethi informed.

