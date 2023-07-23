Siblings’ ‘abduction’ from Odisha's Puintala Chowk ends in arrest

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Detention of two siblings from Puintala Chowk by a Karnataka police team late on Friday night snowballed into a law and order situation before escalating into jurisdictional conflict. It not only led to blockade of NH-16 by angry villagers who presumed it to be a case of kidnapping but also sent Ganjam police on their trail till Visakhapatnam where the facts emerged.

However, the manner in which 50-year-old Krushna Chandra Sahoo and his brother Panchanan Sahoo, 44, were arrested led to confusion and anger. Sources said, a group of people in two cars arrived at Puintala Chowk and whisked away the brothers in their vehicles late in the night. As news spread that the two siblings were allegedly abducted at gunpoint by two car-borne miscreants from their shop-cum-residence, locals, mostly traders, blocked the NH. The villagers told police that the miscreants took the two towards Bhubaneswar and sought their rescue and action against the ‘kidnappers.’

A team of police, led by ASP Ajay Mishra, reached the spot and began a probe. During preliminary investigation, police found the two siblings were not kidnapped; rather they were taken by Karnataka police to Visakhapatnam in connection with an NDPS case registered with Whitefield police of Bengaluru city. Following the revelation, the blockade was withdrawn.

However, a Ganjam police team reached Visakhapatnam where the Karnataka police officials were present along with the brothers. At MPV police station of Visakhapatnam, Karnataka police submitted in writing to IIC, Ganjam police station that they detained the two brothers in a Whitefield police station case registered on July 9. Later, they took the siblings to Karnataka for further investigation.

Since Karnataka police had not informed their counterparts in Ganjam, police sources said, the family members mistook it as kidnapping and filed a case at Ganjam. “An investigation is currently on under the supervision of Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena. As per norms, Karnataka police should have informed Ganjam police before whisking away the two persons. As they did not, an unpleasant situation was created,” said the sources.

