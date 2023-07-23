Students’ stir over transfer of teacher in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Students of Government Upper Primary (UP) School in Tentoi village under Naugaon block have been staging dharna and refraining from attending classes since the last three days protesting the transfer of a teacher.The school, having a student strength of 157 from Classes I to VIII, currently has seven teachers.

However, the School and Mass Education department has decided to transfer a teacher to the nearby Government Primary School in Dabar. Meanwhile, another teacher would be retiring next month.

Locals sought the intervention of the block education officer in Naugaon demanding cancellation of the teacher’s transfer to the school in Dabar citing that it would affect the education of the students.

President of the school management committee Arun Biswal alleged that teachers weren’t engaged as per the scheduled teacher-student ratio. “There are 71 primary and UP schools in the block. While some have surplus teachers, their is a dearth of teaching staff in many others. Headmaster of Government UP School, Tentoi Dharnidhar Mallick said he has urged the parents to send their children to school but they are firm on their demands.

Naugaon block education officer (BEO) Manorama Rout said, “There are surplus teachers in the Tentoi UP School which is why one teacher was transferred to the school in Dabar to make up for the shortage there. This has been done as per instruction of the collector and district education officer,” she added.

