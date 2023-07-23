Home States Odisha

Team Odisha on US visit to woo IT sector investors 

An official said Odisha has the potential to become the next big destination for semiconductor industry.   

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Odisha cabinet approved a new semiconductor policy, a high-level delegation of the government on Saturday left for the USA to showcase the state’s potential in the electronics and IT sector and woo investors.

The delegation led by Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera will be in San Francisco for a week and interact with investors and the who’s who of IT, semiconductor and chip manufacturing companies at Silicon Valley. After Dubai and Japan, this is the third overseas investors’ meet of team Odisha, which is trying to hard sell the state’s potential to attract investments from the Silicon Valley. As India aspires to become the global semiconductor hub in next few years, Odisha’s push for a robust semiconductor ecosystem is aimed at developing the state as a major destination for investors.

The state government has planned at least one semiconductor and 100 fables design units  by 2030. The upcoming units are expected to generate 5,000 direct and 20,000 indirect employment during next seven years. Odisha is the third state to introduce a separate policy for semiconductors after Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave its nod to the Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, 2023 on Friday.  

The policy will help the state transform into a leading centre of semiconductor and chip design and manufacturing by attracting large scale investments. The state government will soon implement its ambitious Odisha Chip (O-Chip) programme to boost the electronic sector.

The initiative that will institutionally address the difficulties experienced by the fabless ecosystem aims at creating a state-of-the-art facility for semiconductor designing and manufacturing and generating high-end jobs. A budgetary provision of Rs 30 crore has been made in this year’s budget for creating a centre of excellence (CoE) that will bring top rated industry associations and research institutions under one umbrella.

An official said Odisha has the potential to become the next big destination for semiconductor industry.      
The high level delegation visiting the US includes development commissioner Anu Garg, 5T secretary VK Pandian, principal secretary of IT department Manoj Mishra, sports secretary R Vineel Kishna and IT special secretary Manas Panda. The team will return on July 31.

