Bhubaneswar diary: Nitin Gadkari’s NH-55 promises are just hot air

By Express News Service

Curious turnaround in Dasburma’s stock

The stock of former deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma seems to going up in BJD. The party leadership had accommodated him in the post after his defeat in the 2019 Assembly election. However, he had to resign from the post when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik effected a reshuffle in the ministry in July last year. It was a tough time for Dasburma, who was once close to the power centre, to be suddenly out of favour. The matter had gone to such extent that while he began to speak against the party leadership, the latter outcast him. He was not even allowed to speak at the 25th foundation day celebrations of BJD at Puri in December last year. But the tide seems to be slowly turning in his favour in the last one month. Dasburma was invited to the organisational meet of the Puri district held recently at the Sankha Bhavan though he does not hold any post and also not a legislator. He was also seen with BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das after the meeting. The sudden turnaround has surprised many in the party. Has BJD’s attempt to bring in a new face in place of Dasburma to fight the election from Brahmagiri, his stronghold, failed, some are asking.

~ Bijay Chaki

Quit wall-painting, name leader: Murmurs in BJP

The BJP national leadership has instructed all states to adopt a two-pronged strategy to combat the Opposition. Formation of booth-level committees is mandatory before going to the next general elections. The new task assigned to state units is to launch a massive drive of wall-painting of party symbol ‘Lotus’ across the state well before the next elections. Though these directives are yet to be implemented in true spirit, some senior leaders of the party do not subscribe to this idea. “Winning election is a different ball game. The party need to introspect why it is losing all elections year after year. The most important issue need to be addressed first is leadership. Voters must know under whose leadership the party is going to fight the next election. Any ambiguity in this aspect is not acceptable to either party workers or the voters,” said a senior leader. Not fully convinced about this strategy, another leader said the party adopted the same methods but did not work in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Assembly elections. When the BJD is winning all elections without any booth committee, the one-size-fit-all policy needs to be changed. And, the murmur is getting stronger.

~Bijoy Pradhan

Nitin Gadkari’s NH-55 promises are just hot air

Promises made in the Parliament - the temple of democracy - are meant to be honoured and fulfilled. But, ‘Highway Man’ Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, seems to mastered the art of making empty promises, specifically in context of Odisha. Every time he has made a promise that the over-delayed NH-55 will be completed by such and such date, the deadline has never been met. Divided in three parts, four-laning work of Cuttack-Sambalpur highway is underway for last seven years and the NHAI has missed the deadline seven times in the period. After the issue was raised in Parliament in 2021, Gadkari had assured that the Rs 4,482 crore project will be completed by June 2022. When the deadline was missed, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo again drew his attention in 2022, and the Union minister assured in a written reply that one part of the project will be completed by June 2023 and another part by December. Since several animal and vehicle underpasses are yet to be completed, the deadline has been revised again. In a fresh reply to an unstarred question by Sahoo, Gadkari has informed that the target of completion of the project is March, 2024. Locals fervently hope their highway pain will end before the next general elections.

~Hemant Kumar Rout

Odia signboards go for a toss

The Labour and ESI department has recently started a drive to ensure that signboards of all shops are in Odia as mandated under the Orissa Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018. Going by the implementation though, the drive seems to be more oriented towards photo-ops than making it compulsory for business houses to have their signboards in the local language. The law states that an establishment has to display its name in the signboard in Odia language prominently in front of the establishment in addition to other languages, if any. Further, first line of the signboard or nameplate will be written in Odia, while English can be subsequently used. Font of English should not be bigger than Odia font. Yet, the signboards being changed following the directive of the department are using Odia as the second font and English as the prominent one. Some are even putting up Odia flex with the name of the shop behind the English signboard. The violation, notwithstanding, the department is content with the results.

~Diana Sahu

Curious turnaround in Dasburma’s stock The stock of former deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma seems to going up in BJD. The party leadership had accommodated him in the post after his defeat in the 2019 Assembly election. However, he had to resign from the post when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik effected a reshuffle in the ministry in July last year. It was a tough time for Dasburma, who was once close to the power centre, to be suddenly out of favour. The matter had gone to such extent that while he began to speak against the party leadership, the latter outcast him. He was not even allowed to speak at the 25th foundation day celebrations of BJD at Puri in December last year. But the tide seems to be slowly turning in his favour in the last one month. Dasburma was invited to the organisational meet of the Puri district held recently at the Sankha Bhavan though he does not hold any post and also not a legislator. He was also seen with BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das after the meeting. The sudden turnaround has surprised many in the party. Has BJD’s attempt to bring in a new face in place of Dasburma to fight the election from Brahmagiri, his stronghold, failed, some are asking. ~ Bijay Chaki Quit wall-painting, name leader: Murmurs in BJP The BJP national leadership has instructed all states to adopt a two-pronged strategy to combat the Opposition. Formation of booth-level committees is mandatory before going to the next general elections. The new task assigned to state units is to launch a massive drive of wall-painting of party symbol ‘Lotus’ across the state well before the next elections. Though these directives are yet to be implemented in true spirit, some senior leaders of the party do not subscribe to this idea. “Winning election is a different ball game. The party need to introspect why it is losing all elections year after year. The most important issue need to be addressed first is leadership. Voters must know under whose leadership the party is going to fight the next election. Any ambiguity in this aspect is not acceptable to either party workers or the voters,” said a senior leader. Not fully convinced about this strategy, another leader said the party adopted the same methods but did not work in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Assembly elections. When the BJD is winning all elections without any booth committee, the one-size-fit-all policy needs to be changed. And, the murmur is getting stronger. ~Bijoy Pradhan Nitin Gadkari’s NH-55 promises are just hot air Promises made in the Parliament - the temple of democracy - are meant to be honoured and fulfilled. But, ‘Highway Man’ Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, seems to mastered the art of making empty promises, specifically in context of Odisha. Every time he has made a promise that the over-delayed NH-55 will be completed by such and such date, the deadline has never been met. Divided in three parts, four-laning work of Cuttack-Sambalpur highway is underway for last seven years and the NHAI has missed the deadline seven times in the period. After the issue was raised in Parliament in 2021, Gadkari had assured that the Rs 4,482 crore project will be completed by June 2022. When the deadline was missed, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo again drew his attention in 2022, and the Union minister assured in a written reply that one part of the project will be completed by June 2023 and another part by December. Since several animal and vehicle underpasses are yet to be completed, the deadline has been revised again. In a fresh reply to an unstarred question by Sahoo, Gadkari has informed that the target of completion of the project is March, 2024. Locals fervently hope their highway pain will end before the next general elections. ~Hemant Kumar Routgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Odia signboards go for a toss The Labour and ESI department has recently started a drive to ensure that signboards of all shops are in Odia as mandated under the Orissa Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018. Going by the implementation though, the drive seems to be more oriented towards photo-ops than making it compulsory for business houses to have their signboards in the local language. The law states that an establishment has to display its name in the signboard in Odia language prominently in front of the establishment in addition to other languages, if any. Further, first line of the signboard or nameplate will be written in Odia, while English can be subsequently used. Font of English should not be bigger than Odia font. Yet, the signboards being changed following the directive of the department are using Odia as the second font and English as the prominent one. Some are even putting up Odia flex with the name of the shop behind the English signboard. The violation, notwithstanding, the department is content with the results. ~Diana Sahu