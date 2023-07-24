BJD starts search for candidates, several MLAs may not get ticket in Odisha Assembly polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections months away, the ruling BJD is on lookout for candidates for Assembly seats across the state. Several rounds of meetings of observers, sitting MLAs and prospective candidates have already been held at the party headquarters here. The leadership has given its green signal to some of the sitting MLAs while keeping the option open in many seats. Several factors are being taken into consideration during discussions at formal and informal meetings. Sources acquainted with the developments in the party maintained nearly 30 per cent of sitting MLAs may not get a chance to contest the elections this time. A major reason behind such a decision is the anti-incumbency factor due to which many legislators will lose the chance to contest again. The party is reported to have conducted a survey to assess the situation in all constituencies. Sources said the survey report is being discussed with the MLAs concerned during the meetings. The anti-incumbency factor is a major cause of worry for legislators who have already held over two terms. A senior leader who has attended some of the meetings said that there is no uniform rule in this regard. Some of the MLAs having more than three terms were also selected in the 2019 elections when tickets were not given to 41 sitting MLAs. Similarly, in 2014 Assembly election 35 sitting MLAs of the party were renominated. Sources said that this time around 40 sitting MLAs will not be renominated. At the phase-wise meetings with MLAs, some have been asked to carry on with organisational work while others have not been issued any specific instructions. Besides the anti-incumbency factor,emergence of parallel organisations has also come up as an issue for the party. The issue was discussed at separate meetings of observers held at Naveen Niwas and the party headquarters recently. A senior leader, however, maintained nothing should be considered as final word from the leadership.