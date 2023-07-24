Collector says no merit in Deomali Eco-Tourism Complex case

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Three days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notice to Centre and Odisha government basing on a petition challenging construction of Deomali Eco-Tourism Complex, Koraput collector, on Sunday said, there is no merit in the case and it would not stand any ground.

Speaking to the media after returning from a visit to Deomali and Kotia on the day along with principal secretary, Agriculture Department Arabinda Kumar Padhee, collector Abdaal M Akhtar said the case was filed in NGT by an outsider.

“The construction work was approved and being carried out by the forest department as per the guidelines. There is nothing illegal in it. Neither is there any environment damage,” he said, adding, the state will keep its views before the forum and is hopeful of favourable orders.

“Anyone can file a case with the NGT but since there is no merit in the case, the NGT will throw it in first instance,” he said.Padhee said Deomali is a big asset for the state to develop the tourism sector and now since infrastructure has been developed, it should be promoted as a sustainable tourism site.

Recently, a petition was filed by Wildlife Society of Odisha through advocate Sankar Prasad Pani challenging the ongoing construction work of Deomali Eco-tourism Complex in Deomali Hill, stated to be a forest land under Semiliguda Forest Range in Koraput Forest Division.

The Deomali project is included under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme for development of infrastructure to attract tourists. The project envisages developing an eco-tourism complex on the hill top, at an estimated cost of about Rs 4.5 crore and is being executed by the Semiliguda forest range office.

In the context of Kotia development, Padhee said a special agriculture production cluster will be established exclusively for Kotia, in which all the agricultural activities will be monitored. “On the demand of the Kotia farmers, a solar-powered cold storage will be set up at a capacity of 10 to 12 metric ton. This will be highly beneficial for the farmers,” the principal secretary said.

