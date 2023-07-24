Odisha CM Naveen has created record of not fulfilling promises, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik achieved yet another milestone by becoming the second longest serving chief minister in India, the Opposition BJP and Congress took a potshot at him for not keeping most of his promises.

Senior BJP leader and newly-appointed special invitee to the party’s national executive committee Samir Mohanty on Sunday said it is true Patnaik has replaced West Bengal’s Jyoti Basu as the second longest serving chief minister in the country but he has also set another record for giving assurances and not fulfilling them.

In a series of tweets, Samir said after becoming chief minister, Naveen had promised to create irrigation potential of at least 35 per cent in each block with one cold storage, land patta for all homestead landless families, housing for all and employment through massive industrialisation.

All his promises remain unfulfilled even after 23 years, he added. Samir said Odisha has the dubious distinction of having the maximum number of children and pregnant women suffering from malnutrition and anaemia.

The state has also set another record for the highest number of women atrocity cases and low rate of conviction. He said the state government has not been able to provide pucca houses to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries and tap water to all households despite liberal assistance from Centre.

“Elected representatives are arranging people and putting up pandals for public meetings for a secretary level officer which is also a record in the history of democratic India,” said Samir. OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak also came down on the government for its false promises and tall claims on achievements.

Don’t insult people’s mandate: BJD

Reacting to the Opposition’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Samir was trying to stay relevant in politics by making such baseless statements after his removal from the post of state BJP president. Stating the former BJP president is tweeting against the chief minister to draw the attention of media, Mohanty said BJD is well aware of his frustrations. Mohanty’s party colleague Amar Prasad Satpathy said it is unfortunate that people fail to judge the mandate of the people and are speaking in an undemocratic way. They have not learnt anything from the Parliament, Assembly, panchayat, or even the zilla parishad elections, he added.

