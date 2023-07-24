Orissa High Court case clearance rate over 126 per cent till June this year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 126.66 per cent (pc) during the first six months of this year.While 49,635 cases were instituted and 62,869 disposed of, the number of pending cases went down from 1,64,771 on January 1 to 1,46,582 by June 30.

During this period as many as 1,368 judgments were delivered. Of the 62,869 cases disposed of, 39,620 were civil and 23,249 criminal. Around 29,735 civil and 19,900 criminal cases were instituted, as per the half-yearly statement released by the high court.

While the clearance rate in January was 159.96 pc, it went down to 148.62 pc in February, 131.56 pc in March, 126.72 pc in April and 109.82 pc in May, but again increased in June.

In the case of subordinate courts across the state, the CCR was 87.02 pc during the first six months. The CCR was nearly 130 pc in February due to disposal of cases in the Lok Adalat and withdrawal of cases. While 2,32,363 cases were instituted, 2,02,210 were disposed of and the number of pending cases went up from 18,37,220 on January 1 to 18, 68,897 by June 30.

During the period, 71,368 judgments were delivered by the district courts of which 18,124 were in uncontested cases, as per high court records. Of the cases disposed of by district courts during the six months, 1,55,962 were criminal and 46,248 civil. As many as 41,365 civil and 11,90,728 criminal cases were instituted in the six months.

Official records showed the CCR had gone down during the six months after a major rise in February. While the clearance rate in January was 62.09 pc it went up to 129.97 in February. Then it went down to 104 pc in March, 83.57 pc in April, 86.83 pc in May and 87.02 pc in June.

