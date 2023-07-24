Three poachers held with four leopard hides in Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday arrested three poachers of a gang during a raid and seized at least four leopard hides from their possession. Two others of the gang fled.The arrested trio Budhuram Singh (40) and Mangal Singh (32) of Bahalda village within Khunta police limits and Rupay Marndi (50) of Patbeda within Bangriposi police limits in the district, were brought here for interrogation by the officials..

Speaking to mediapersons, Baripada divisional forest officer (DFO) Santosh Joshi said after getting tipped by reliable source about a group involved in wildlife trade, a joint team was formed comprising officials of Baripada Forest Division, Similipal South Division, Similipal North Division and Rairangpur Forest Division, led by the DFO Joshi and deputy director in Similipal South, Samrat Gowda. The team conducted raids on the houses of all the poachers and seized four leopard hides.

The DFO said preliminary investigation revealed that five persons were in the gang of which some are poachers and others traders. The duo who fled the spot are suspected to be traders.“Investigation is on to find out whether they killed the leopard in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) or procured them from poachers or other traders,” said the DFO, adding, the leopard hides are about five feet long. The department collected the samples of the hides and will send them to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for testing to ascertain their age and gender, he informed.A case under Wildlife Protection Act-1972 was filed against the trio in Baripada range. The other two in the gang will be arrested soon, Joshi added.

