Without a hand, 17-year-old girl from Odisha scripts success story

On her IIT feat, Sneha said hard work and determination can make one achieve anything in life.

Published: 24th July 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sneha Behera

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 17-year-old Sneha Behera from Arasa village within Rajkanika block in the district has suddenly become the cynosure of all eyes. Born without the right hand, Sneha has secured seat in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi by securing 113 rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 under PwD category.  She will be pursuing B Tech in electrical engineering.

Bereft of the right hand, Sneha was born into a farmer’s family and had to face a lot of problems during her childhood. Considered a curse for people in the village, Sneha today is being looked at as an inspiration.  

Starting her primary education in Saraswati Sishu Mandir, she completed class ten from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV),  Baro in Kendrapara district. She then completed Plus Two science from JNV Bundi in Rajasthan.

“Life threw challenges at me and I accepted it. I struggled but achieved what I wanted to and got through the IIT,” said Sneha.  Being a marginal farmer, her father Saroj Behera was a constant companion and supporter. “He has fulfilled all my requirements and dreamt of seeing me reach for the skies. Finally, his hard work has paid off,” added an emotional Sneha.

On her IIT feat, Sneha said hard work and determination can make one achieve anything in life. When Saroj got the news about her daughter’s achievement, tears ran down his cheeks, and refused to stop. “I worked hard as a farmer.  I have often tried to be with both of my daughters and did everything they needed for their studies. I am extremely happy,” said an elated Saroj.

Sheer hard work has enabled her to get a seat at IIT, Delhi. She is now an example for all,  said the former principal of Kendrapara Autonomous College.  Nanda Kishor Parida. After knowing about her achievement, district collector Amrit Ruturaj on Saturday provided her with Rs 30,000 and stated that the administration will help her to pursue higher studies.

