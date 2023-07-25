Buses to Odisha ferry school kids in grip of bear scare

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The district administration has arranged buses for students of Birunpadar village in Komna block who were reluctant to attend school due to bear scare. Around 40 children of Birunpadar used to trek to their schools at Komna headquarters through Bijakhaman forest where the bear recently killed two persons including a forest staff. Though the animal is presumed to be dead after the recovery of a bear carcass in the forest, villagers were refusing to send their children to schools.

Block development officer (BDO) of Komna Susanta Kumar Rana said as per the direction of the district collector, an OSTRC bus running between Khariar and Komna has been arranged to ferry the school students of Birunpadar. The bus will pick up the children from the village at 9:30 am every day and drop them at the schools in Komna. Similarly, another bus running between Khariar and Nuapada will pick them up at 4 pm and drop them in the village.

On July 16, the bear killed a 70-year-old man and seriously injured his 48-year-old son when they were going to take bath in a pond inside Bijakhaman forest. Subsequently, on July 18, the bear again attacked four forest staff on patrolling duty. While one of them was killed, three others sustained grievous injuries. This incident sparked panic among villagers of Birunpadar who restricted their movement in the forest and stopped sending children to schools.

A few days later, forest personnel found the decomposing carcass of a bear inside Bijakhaman forest. It was believed that the carcass was of the same bear. Though forest officials assured the villagers that there was no need to panic, the latter were reluctant to send their children to schools. After the matter came to its notice, the district administration on Monday arranged buses for safe transportation of children to and from their schools.

SCHOOL SHUTS DOWN AFTER BEAR FAMILY SHOWS UP

Umerkote: DAHANA Sadashiv high school in Nandahandi block was shut after three bears - a mother with her two cubs - showed up on its premises on Monday. There were at least 200 students and 16 teachers present when the bear family walked into the school complex, leaving them panicked. The school was immediately closed to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and staff. “The forest department, along with a wildlife team, is camping at the school to closely monitor the situation,” said assistant conservator of forest Dhanurjay Mohapatra.

